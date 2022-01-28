Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($181.82) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($173.86) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €155.88 ($177.13).

Delivery Hero stock traded down €2.12 ($2.41) during trading on Friday, reaching €65.96 ($74.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,010,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €111.35. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €78.24 ($88.91) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($161.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

