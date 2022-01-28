Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Down 0.6%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 27.75% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.