Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,575 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

