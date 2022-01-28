Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

STBA opened at $30.71 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

