Deutsche Bank AG Sells 125,788 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,096 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMRC opened at $29.25 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

