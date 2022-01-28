Deutsche Bank AG Sells 235,076 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 438,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 64.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 803,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $47,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASXC opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 879.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

