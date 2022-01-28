Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,966 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,966 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

