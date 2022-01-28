Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

