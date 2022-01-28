Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $717.93.

LRCX stock opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

