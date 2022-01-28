Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Price Target to €21.00

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GRDDY opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

