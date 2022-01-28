Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Price Target to €21.00

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($27.27) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GRDDY opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.
About Grand City Properties
