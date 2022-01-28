Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,340 ($18.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

