Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,631.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,340 ($18.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

