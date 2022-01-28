Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtech has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 592 ($7.99).

PTEC opened at GBX 619 ($8.35) on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 347 ($4.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 775 ($10.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 718.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

