Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $21.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.30.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $22,013,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.