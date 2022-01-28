Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.