Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $213.65

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.65 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.97). Devro shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.97), with a volume of 250,135 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.84.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

