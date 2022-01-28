Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $213.65

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.65 ($2.88) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.97). Devro shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.97), with a volume of 250,135 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 213.84.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

