DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $104,192.50 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00.

DexCom stock opened at $383.52 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $520.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

