Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE traded down GBX 35.75 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,699.75 ($49.92). The stock had a trading volume of 6,829,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,536. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,891.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.85. The company has a market cap of £86.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.