Diageo plc (LON:DGE) to Issue GBX 29.36 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,891.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,677.85.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,096.43 ($55.27).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.