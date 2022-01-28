Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corp. engages in the ownership of an undeveloped property intended for a casino project. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities on the property unilaterally or in conjunction with one or more joint venture partners. The company was founded on November 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

