Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.