DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 3.67 and last traded at 3.67. Approximately 1,335,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,576,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of 7.80.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

