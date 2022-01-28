DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 44,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

