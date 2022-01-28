DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 44,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About DigiPath
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.