Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $723,441.51 and approximately $1,683.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00278490 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

