Dimecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $583.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $583.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00131827 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 158.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

