Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading Up 4.3%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 244,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,378,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

