Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

