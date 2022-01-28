Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,441 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 960,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 830,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

