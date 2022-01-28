Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after purchasing an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

