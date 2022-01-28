Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Euronav by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:EURN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.38. 8,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

