Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Makes New $997,000 Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 265,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $338,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,017,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 21,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,786. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

