Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.22% of Photronics worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.