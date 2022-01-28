dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 230 ($3.10) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.86) on Thursday. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.32 million and a P/E ratio of 39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

