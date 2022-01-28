DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DV. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:DV opened at $23.50 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $1,795,883. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

