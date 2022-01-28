Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 0%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.71 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.71 ($1.40). 42,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 55,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.75 ($1.40).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £4,232.27 ($5,710.02).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

