Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.99

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.99 and last traded at C$38.88, with a volume of 24854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.17.

Several brokerages have commented on DRM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.04.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.6237999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

