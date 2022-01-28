Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Insider Purchases £23,500 in Stock

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) insider Steven Norris acquired 50,000 shares of Driver Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($31,705.34).

DRV opened at GBX 46.31 ($0.62) on Friday. Driver Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.02 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.49 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Driver Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

