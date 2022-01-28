DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $11.97 on Major Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $11.97 or 0.00032559 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $356,224.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.08 or 0.06594250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.36 or 0.99836067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00051741 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

