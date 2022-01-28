Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUFRY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Get Dufry alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.