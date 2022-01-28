Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

Shares of DUE opened at €38.32 ($43.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

