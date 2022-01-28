Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $285.22 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $285,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 100,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 362,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $121,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

