Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day moving average is $166.42. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

