Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

