Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $277.30 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

