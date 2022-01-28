Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $542.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $602.49 and its 200 day moving average is $536.62. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

