Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

