Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 3,405 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,889,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 208,472 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

