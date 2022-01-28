Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.08.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.