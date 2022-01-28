EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $106.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.70 million and the highest is $107.40 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $408.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $456.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.10. 11,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

