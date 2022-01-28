Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.08.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

