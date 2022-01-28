easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 720 ($9.71) to GBX 680 ($9.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 684.35. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

